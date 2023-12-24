China's Telecom Sector Sees Steady Expansion In First 11 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's telecommunication industry logged steady growth in the
first 11 months of 2023, driven by emerging businesses, official
data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The combined business revenue of firms in the sector totaled
1.55 trillion yuan (about 218 billion U.S. dollars) in the
January-November period, rising 6.9 percent year on year, according
to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
During this period, emerging sectors such as big data, cloud
computing, and the Internet of Things continued to post strong
performances.
China's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China Mobile and
China Unicom -- saw their revenue from emerging businesses jump
20.1 percent year on year to 332.6 billion yuan, driving up the
telecom sector's total revenue by 3.8 percentage points.
Specifically, revenue from cloud computing and big data surged
39.7 percent and 43.3 percent, respectively, compared with the same
period a year earlier.
Broadband internet services generated 240.4 billion yuan for
China's three major telecom companies from January to November, up
8.5 percent year on year, the data revealed.
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107652376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.