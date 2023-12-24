Digitalization New Analogue For Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Digital modernization is one of the key directions of the state
project of Azerbaijan. As is known, digitalization is the process
of converting analog data and work processes into a digital format.
It includes the use of digital technologies to automate business
processes, improve the quality of services, optimize production and
increase the efficiency of organizations and enterprises in
general. Digitalization is developing in several directions, such
as economy, education, and is currently at the stage of
implementation in the system.
Digitalization of the economy is a modern stage
in the development of scientific and technological progress, which
consists in the introduction of a certain type of innovation in
real economic practice.
The concept of digital economy appeared in the last decade of
the XX century. In 1995, Nicholas Negroponte used the metaphor of
the transition from processing atoms to processing bits, noting the
disadvantage of classical goods in their "physical" embodiment
(weight, raw materials, transportation) and the advantages of the
new economy.
The digital economy also qualifies as "intangible capitalism,"
which promotes inequality and social division. In 2017, Haskell and
Westlake published the book Capitalism without Capital, which
raises concerns about the inability of policymakers to adapt to the
transition from the traditional economy to the new economy based on
intangibles.
Azerbaijan actively participates in international forums
promoting the exchange of experience and cooperation in digital
transformation and reintegration of the economy. The digitalization
of the economy in Azerbaijan contributes to sustainable development
and the well-being of citizens. Advances in digital consciousness
and reintegration processes make Azerbaijan an example for other
countries striving for digital progress and human capacity
building.
Digitalization of education is an educational
and upbringing activity based on a predominantly digital form of
presentation of educational and management information, as well as
modern technologies of its storage and processing, allowing to
significant improvement in the quality of the educational process
and its management.
The digital education system assesses students' knowledge more
transparent and informative. This is facilitated by real-time
knowledge checks and automatically generated reports.
For example, the Digital Skills project is realized in 202
educational institutions in Azerbaijan. The implementation of this
project makes it possible to make the learning process
differentiated, to build it taking into account the needs of each
individual student, corresponding to the level of training, and
thus improve the quality of education.
Digitalization of government bodies and
organizations makes it possible to increase the efficiency
of public administration and significantly improve the quality of
public services provided to citizens.
Over the past few years, the market for IT solutions for the
digitalization of public authorities has grown significantly in
Azerbaijan. For example, in 2010, the Egov service was created, and
on March 28, 2011, it was put into permanent operation on the
Internet. Currently, ministries and other state bodies of
Azerbaijan provide online services through the Egov portal. Egov
provides an opportunity to obtain state licenses, make payments to
state bodies, receive official documents, certificates from various
state bodies online.
After Egov, one of the most famous digitalization can be called
the state service ASAN ( Azerbaijan Service and Assesment Network).
ASAN service was established by the decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 13, 2012 with the aim
of reducing additional costs and time wastage of citizens,
observing ethical norms and polite communication with them, further
increasing professional level, transparency. ASAN includes several
state bodies serving citizens.
Also, the creation of online portals and systems such as Asan
and Egov az prevents corruption. Using the above-mentioned portals,
to obtain any document, one has to pay only the state fee and not
any other amount. This has a good effect on the economy of the
state.
Digitalization aims at complete digital transformation of the
entire human life by adopting digital technologies. If the goals of
digitalization are successfully achieved, human civilization will
reach a qualitatively new level.
Digitalization will also play an important role in Azerbaijan's
successful policy of transition to green energy. After the
liberation of Azerbaijani lands (Garabagh) from Armenian
occupation, Azerbaijan has been actively working on digitalization
and building infrastructures in the liberated lands. Azerbaijan
aims to increase the level of internet connectivity of the
population by 2024. A cybersecurity strategy has been developed,
emphasizing data privacy legislation. This will facilitate the
process of digitalization in the region (Garabagh).
Digitalization has many advantages, but there are also
disadvantages. For example, the disadvantages of digitalization
include:
Cybercrime and cyberterrorism ... - are
traditional crimes such as fraud, deception, extortion, blackmail,
but committed via the Internet and/or using malware and computing
devices.
Unemployment and the displacement of humans by robots ... The
displacement of people from the production process, replacing them
with automated and robotic machines and production lines, thus
freeing up resources for the development of the service sector.
Technological disruption and digital polarization ...
Polarization exists everywhere: both in the wilderness and in
civilized societies. Some nations are rich while others are poor.
The same happens in the field of technologization and
digitalization: some countries spread their influence through
transnational IT giants, while others lack the means and capacity
to provide the population with internet and devices.
Digital and technological slavery ... - is a
modern type of exploitation of people based on the use of modern
information technology and the internet. It includes various forms
of exploitation where people are forced to work under conditions of
digital dependence and control.
Total control and lack of privacy ... - is the
tracking of a person's movements, purchases, payments, undergoing
medical procedures, receiving social assistance, other legally and
socially significant actions and personal life.
The development of the digital economy is a priority for
Azerbaijan, and the greatest emphasis is placed on centralization
of e-services and digitalization of public services. Digital
transformation appears as a priority in the government's
socio-economic strategy.
