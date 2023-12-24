2024 Promise Of Bihar Cops: Will Work In Mission Mode To Cut Down Crime

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 24 (IANS) Keeping in view the frequent crimes and the time consuming investigations, the Bihar police has come up with 10 mission plans from January 2024 to reduce crime as well as improve the conviction rate and deliver justice to the victims.

“The Bihar government will launch a mission investigation in 75 days from January 1, 2024 to complete the probe, file the chargesheet in court for the conviction of the accused in a time bound manner,” said Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADGP Headquarter.

“The idea is to improve the police structure, make it useful for the public and enhance security for the common people We will also look after the performance at the police station level as well as the district level and accordingly give a ranking to them,” Gangwar said.

In the past, the Bihar police was taking 261 days on an average to complete the investigation of a case and this was happening due to shortage of investigating officers. As per the national standard, a state requires 27500 investigating officers but Bihar had only 9200 in January 2023.

“Due to lack of investigating officers, the probe time reached on an average 261 days. We have worked on that and increased the investigating officers. We have included constables who have passed out from the Police Training Center (PTC) as investigating officers. So, our strength will become 15000 and we will also include 5000 sub-inspector rank officers who have passed the PTC and completed the practical training in the police stations. Their training will be over in one month from now. Hence, our total strength will reach 20000. On the basis of that we will achieve the target of mission investigation in 75 days,” Gangwar said.

“In a bid to improve the quality of investigation, we are also going to enhance the supervision of the cases. In the past, we were supervising cases through SHOs (Inspector) and SDPOs (DSP) but now we are going to enhance the supervision at four levels: inspector level, circle inspector level, DSP level and SP level. The SP will look after the sensitive cases. This will bring quality of investigation to the cases and if it takes place on a regular basis, the quality will automatically improve,” Gangwar added.

The senior officer said that mission investigation in 75 days will be achieved through other programmes in a supportive role.

“As per the plan, we will improve our FSL teams so that whatever things we find at the crime scene would help in the legal procedures in courts. We also have plans to follow the legal process efficiently during the trial of the cases. We will also provide the best quality of photo and video units to preserve evidence at the crime scene. The investigation part will be taken care of by the CID,” Gangwar said.

“The Bihar police will work in a mission mode on the plans till the end of December 2024. Moreover, if the cases would be registered under the SC/ST Act, POCSO or crime against women, we will follow the rulings and accordingly complete the investigation. In some cases, we have to complete the investigation in 60 days,” Gangwar stated.

“We have another 9 missions which will be launched on different days in January. All these missions are public centric and they will be executed in a time bound manner,” Gangwar said.

