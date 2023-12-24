Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Police Kill Two Terrorists

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (NNN-APP) – Two terrorists, including a most wanted militant, were killed, during an operation in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said, yesterday.

CTD personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation in Chiniot district of the province, killing a key terrorist, along with his accomplice, the CTD said in a statement.

During the operation, the terrorists resisted, leading to an exchange of fire, the statement said.

The CTD said that, the killed terrorists were responsible for targeted killings and attack on the office of the intelligence agency in Faisalabad district of the province.

The elimination of notorious terrorists is expected to result in a noticeable decrease in terrorist activities in the country, said the CTD.

Law enforcement agencies also recovered weapons and explosives from the hideout of the terrorists, during the operation.

Earlier this month, nine terrorists, associated with banned organisations, were arrested during intelligence-based operations across the province, according to CTD officers.– NNN-APP

