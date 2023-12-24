Retired Police Officer Shot Dead In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A retired police officer was shot dead in Gantmulla area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday early morning, officials said.
“#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla , while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” police wrote of X, formerly twitter.
