Retired Police Officer Shot Dead In North Kashmir's Baramulla


12/24/2023 12:13:21 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A retired police officer was shot dead in Gantmulla area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday early morning, officials said.

“#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla , while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” police wrote of X, formerly twitter.

