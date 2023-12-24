Congress Targets Centre Over Unemployment

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of unemployment.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Unemployment is the most burning issue in the country. The unemployment rate for persons aged 15-29 is 10 per cent (PLFS: July 2022-June 2023).

"In rural India 8.3 per cent and in urban India 13.8 per cent."

"The youth of the country are asking where did the two crore jobs go every year, why has the journey from recruitment exams to getting a job become so complicated and why was the MSME sector ruined, jobs of crores of youth taken away, their future ruined?" Kharge said.

The Congress has been critical of the government over the issue of unemployment and inflation.

Besides unemployment, the Congress has been targeting the government over the issue of inflation.

