16 Killed In Nicaragua Road Accident

London, Dec 24 (IANS) At least 16 people were killed and 26 others injured in a traffic accident in the central Nicaraguan department of Matagalpa on Saturday, said Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Among the fatalities were several children, she told local television Channel 4, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The accident occurred in the morning when a bus carrying some 70 passengers crashed into the fence of the Mancera river bridge in the Rancho Grande municipality.

"We are dismayed with this tragedy in the city of Matagalpa," said Pedro Haslam, political secretary of Matagalpa.

Matagalpa government authorities, the Ministry of Health, the National Police and units of the Fire Department were at the scene to attend to the victims, Haslam added.

