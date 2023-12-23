5 Killed In Brazil Plane Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Dec 24 (IANS) Five people, including a minor, died Saturday when a plane crashed in a residential area in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, local media reported.

The firefighters did not reveal whether all the victims were traveling on the plane, which was "small in size," said the reports, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The plane was a single-engine RV-10 with seating for a pilot and three passengers.

--IANS

int/dan