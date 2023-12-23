5 Killed In Brazil Plane Crash

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio De Janeiro, Dec 24 (IANS) Five people, including a minor, died Saturday when a plane crashed in a residential area in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, local media reported.
The firefighters did not reveal whether all the victims were traveling on the plane, which was "small in size," said the reports, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The plane was a single-engine RV-10 with seating for a pilot and three passengers.
--IANS
int/dan
MENAFN23122023000231011071ID1107652338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.