King Receives French President, Says World Must Push For Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AQABA - His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Aqaba, reiterated the need for the entire world to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians.

His Majesty stressed that the continuation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza will have disastrous repercussions on the entire region, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King called for immediate action to facilitate the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip, which faces catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

His Majesty warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as well as violations in Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, which could lead to chaos in the West Bank, the statement said.

The King also reaffirmed Jordan's complete rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Additionally, His Majesty warned against any attempts to separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which must jointly form the Palestinian state.

There will be no peace nor stability without a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution that fulfils the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the King noted, according to the statement.

His Majesty highlighted the important role of France and the European Union in supporting the two-state solution by stepping up efforts to create a political horizon that would lead to just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

For his part, President Macron commended Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty, to work towards reaching peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees regional security and stability.

The president highlighted Jordan's important role in enhancing international coordination to maximise the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as the Kingdom's efforts to provide aid and medical services through its two field hospitals in the Strip, the statement said.

President Macron expressed France's interest in receiving Gazan children suffering from cancer for treatment at French hospitals, in coordination with Jordan, noting that other European countries are also interested in receiving wounded Gazan children to offer them medical treatment.

The president said France is keen on increasing humanitarian aid for Gaza, in coordination with Jordan, welcoming the announcement of procedures to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza through Karm Abu Salem crossing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the French delegation accompanying President Macron, and France's Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison attended the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, His Majesty received President Macron upon arrival at the King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba.





