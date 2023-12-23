National Charter Party Launches First Youth Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The National Charter Party on Saturday launched its first youth conference aimed to educate young generations worldwide about the historical role of Jordanians, both the leadership and the people, towards the Palestinian cause and Palestinians.

The conference, under the theme "Palestine in the Hearts of Jordanians, the Monarchy and the People", seeks to convey the party's messages to the youth of the world, urging them to engage with their governments, influence them, and stand up for their rights, according to a party statement.

The party also highlighted the need to meet the legitimate rights of young people to fulfil their aspirations without having to face forced displacement, migration, or seek refuge, and live in peace and security in their homelands.

Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Jamal Raqad highlighted the crucial historical junctures that all Jordanians are facing with the people of occupied Palestine.“The Palestinian cause is of central importance to Jordan, the Arab and Islamic worlds, and the global community, which upholds the right of nations to freedom and decent living,” he said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Members of the party's general assembly and global youth on behalf of the conference called for halting the war against Gaza, an end to the occupation authority and the actions of "extremist" settlers in the West Bank.

The conference also featured a video that highlighted Jordan's support for the Palestinian cause and its solidarity with Palestinians since 1920. It also included a theatrical performance entitled "The Rest of the Story", which reiterated the Kingdom's historical stance on Palestine, and a short video that delivered messages in both Arabic and English from several young members of the party.