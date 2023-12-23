Special Jordan Field Hospital/2 Receives 15-Truck Convoy From JAF, Ministry Of Health

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Special Jordan field hospital/2 in Gaza on Thursday evening received a humanitarian and relief aid convoy from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The 15-truck convoy carried essential supplies, medical equipment, to ensure the hospital's sustained operations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. JAF provided the Hospital with 2000 units of varying blood types, the main requirement for performing surgical operations considering the high number of surgical operations during the ongoing war. JAF also provided the hospital with medical supplies in a sixth airdrop operation.