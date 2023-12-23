FM, Qatari Prime Minister Condemn Israeli Aggression Against Gaza, Urge Global Action For Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday in Doha discussed with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani means to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed underscored the urgency of immediate cessation of the aggression on Gaza, warning of the consequences of the Israeli attack in terms of escalating the conflict in the region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They also urged the UN Security Council to take“decisive” measures to impose an immediate ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian assistance in an adequate and sustainable way to the entire strip.

They also warned of the consequences of denying Palestinians access to essential resources such as food, water, and medicine, and the potential collapse of the health infrastructure. This could lead to health crises and the spread of diseases among people in Gaza who are trapped by Israeli forces in overcrowded shelters and lacking basic necessities.

Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed also decried the forcible displacement of approximately 1.9 million Palestinians, representing over 66 per cent of the strip's population, deeming it a "war crime", irrespective of whether it occurs within or outside Palestinian territories.

They also voiced rejection to any approach that would separate Gaza from the West Bank, stressing that regional security and stability are unattainable without ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

Expressing concern about extremist agendas within the Israeli government, Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed condemned the ongoing aggression that aims to destroy Gaza, prevent Palestinians from returning to their homes, reoccupy significant portions of the besieged strip, escalate conditions in the West Bank, and open a new front with Lebanon to prolong the government's tenure.

They also stressed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination with the international community to halt Israeli aggression and ensure the prompt delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the besieged strip.