Qatar Charity Supports Hospitals In Bosnia And Herzegovina

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With the support of the Qatari people and as part of continuing its efforts to assist in the health field in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar Charity (QC) provided an ambulance equipped with the latest equipment to the Central Hospital of the Gorajde Governorate.

This hospital was chosen because the governorate is one of the poorest governorates in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to its distance from the capital and the rest of the governorates and its lack of health services.

This assistance was provided by a delegation from the QC office in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which included the general supervisor Hassan Mohammed al-Nuaimi and director Mohammed Washan.

The director of the Central Hospital of Gorajda Governorate and those in charge of the health sector in the governorate thanked the philanthropists in Qatar and QC for this valuable donation and the qualitative assistance provided to the entire region and alleviating the suffering of patients.

QC had previously furnished and equipped the dialysis department in the same hospital with the latest equipment and devices needed by dialysis patients. The number of projects implemented by QC in Bosnia reached about 1,233 projects in the period between 2018-2022.

QC has so far sponsored about 2,500 orphans, distributed across the cities and villages of Bosnia. Al-Nuaimi visited the General Hospital of the city of Sarajevo upon invitation to study the possibility of providing support to it.

Al-Nuaimi met with the hospital director, Dr Ismet Qavrankapetanovic, and the medical staff, who provided a detailed explanation of the work of the medical system and the problems they face.

Al Nuaimi promised the delegation to study the possibility of providing the necessary support to the hospital in the coming period, a statement added.

