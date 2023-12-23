               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Complex In Tamil Nadu's Madurai, People Evacuated


12/23/2023 11:00:32 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Madurai mall fire: A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Madurai's Tallakulam area late on Saturday night. As per ANI report, people inside the shops and theatres were evacuated through emergency exits the fire, smoke engulfed the food court area located on the fourth floor of the mall.(More details awaited)

