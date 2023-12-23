Iranian Drone Attack Hit Tanker Near India, Says Pentagon MV Chem Pluto To Reach Mumbai Tomorrow. What We Know So Far

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The US Department of Defense on Saturday said that a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean was hit by a drone launched from Iran.“The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran,” a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters Read: Israel-linked vessel, with 20 Indians onboard, hit by drone strike near Indian coast; Indian Navy warships reaching siteMeanwhile, ANI reported citing Indian Coast Guard officials,“Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram is escorting the MV Chem Pluto and they are expected to reach off Mumbai by tomorrow. ICGS Vikram reached the distressed ship last evening itself and is moving in Indian waters at the moment.”The increasing tensions in the region and heightened risks to shipping lanes have come to the forefront following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The Iranian government and its allied militant forces in Yemen have openly criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of thousands of Palestinian citizens, as reported by aid monitors Pentagon statement said this was the \"seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021.”Also Read: Rise of pirates in Red Sea to take toll on India's exim business. Here are items that will turn costlierReuters reported that there were no casualties as a result of the attack and a brief fire on board the tanker was extinguished. The incident took place only 200 nautical miles from the coast of India.A spokesperson for the Iranian delegation at the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the report said Defense officials said that Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is moving towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea, 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast, after it reported a fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack Read: Drone strike hits 'Israel-affiliated' ship off India's coast, say maritime agenciesMeanwhile, Defence officials said,“As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. All crew are safe which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it.”Furthermore, officials from the Indian Navy revealed that the distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto was communicated with by the Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft. The aircraft took off from the INS Hansa naval air base in Goa for this purpose Read: India exports face shortfall of nearly $5 billion, Red Sea attacks pose fresh risks to basmati rice shipments“The Indian Navy warship is moving towards the vessel and is expected to reach the merchant ship in the next few hours\", Navy officials said month, an Israeli-owned cargo ship was hit in a suspected drone attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Indian Ocean, according to a US official Malta-flagged vessel, which is operated by a company affiliated with Israel, sustained damage when an unmanned aerial vehicle exploded in close proximity, as reported by Ambrey reported by AFP, Ambrey, a maritime security firm, said the \"chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated\" and had been on its way from Saudi Arabia to India Wall Street Journal reported that the Dutch company operating the MV Chem Pluto \"is connected to Israeli shipping tycoon Idan Ofer.\"The Indian Navy said it had responded to a request for assistance.“An aircraft was dispatched and it reached overhead the vessel and established safety of the involved ship and its crew,” a navy official told AFP.“An Indian navy warship has also been dispatched so as to provide assistance as required.”Meanwhile, US warship the Laboon shot down four attack drones“originating from Huthi-controlled areas in Yemen” on Saturday, the Pentagon's Central Command (Centcom) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding that no injuries or damage were reported.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN23122023007365015876ID1107652155
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.