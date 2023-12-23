Earthquake Today: 6.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Taiwan Region

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Taiwan region early on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said as quoted by Reuters. The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said. (Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

