Merry Christmas 2023: Know Date, History, Significance, And Tradition

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Christmas is just days away now and it's time to welcome the most joyous festival of the year. Christmas falls on 25th December every year and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and the day is spent meeting friends and family. People set up Christmas trees in their homes, and decorate the house with lights and hanging wreaths.

All you need to know about Christmas 2023Date: Christmas falls on December 25 every year. This year, December 25 falls on a Monday, hence, people will celebrate Christmas tomorrow across the country. Christmas Eve is observed on Sunday, December 24

History: Christmas is observed on December 25 to honor the birth of Jesus Christ. Although the Bible is silent on the precise date of Jesus' birth, early Christians chose December 25th to align with pagan winter solstice celebrations. This calculated choice sought to normalize Christianity by incorporating it into already-established festivities. Christmas is celebrated worldwide because December 25th came to be seen as Jesus' birthday over time. With customs like gift-giving and festive decorations promoting a sense of togetherness and happiness among people worldwide, the festive day emphasizes joy, love, and goodwill

Significance: Christmas is a time of great religious significance for Christians around the world because it marks the incarnation of Jesus, who represents God's love and salvation. Christmas has transcended religious observance to become a phenomenon in culture, characterized by happiness, giving, and generosity. Families gather during this time to celebrate love and make enduring memories. Christmas customs include feasting on festive foods, singing carols, exchanging gifts, and decorating Christmas trees. The well-known image of Santa Claus represents the essence of generosity and compassion

Tradition: Christmas is connected to several customs. The most popular things to do include baking cakes and cookies, decorating trees with ornaments, going to church, shopping for close friends and family, taking part in carol sing-alongs, and attending mass. Children also await Santa Claus's arrival on Christmas Eve, when he brings gifts and comes through the chimney into their homes. Christmas customs, however, differ from place to place.

