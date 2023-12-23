Indian-Flagged Oil Tanker Hit By Huthi Drone In Red Sea: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An India-flagged crude oil tanker in the Red Sea reported that it was hit by an attack drone fired by Huthi militants, sending out a distress call to a US warship in the area, the US military said as quoted by AFP.

The Gabon-owned tanker MV Saibaba reported no injuries from the strike, Central Command said in a social media post.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

