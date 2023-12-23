Merry Christmas 2023: 5 Intriguing Traditions From Around The World

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Christmas 2023: The holiday season of Christmas reflects a diverse tapestry of traditions worldwide, where each culture adds its unique and occasionally eccentric customs to the festive celebration is observed on December 25th, and serves as a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. While the Bible doesn't specify the exact date of Jesus' birth, early Christians opted for December 25th to coincide with pagan winter solstice celebrations are five Christmas traditions across the globe.1. Krampus (Austria and Germany):In certain regions of Austria and Germany, a custom features Krampus, an anthropomorphic figure with horns believed to accompany Saint Nicholas. Krampus is known for disciplining misbehaving children, providing a stark contrast to the benevolent image of Santa Claus.2. Cavalcade of Lights (Venezuela)In Caracas, Venezuela, it is a tradition for the streets to be closed to cars on Christmas Eve morning so that people can roller-skate to church. This unique tradition, known as the“Cavalcade of Lights,” has become a popular and festive Christmas celebration Read: Merry Christmas 2023: Know date, history, significance, and tradition3. The Yule Lads (Iceland):In Iceland, there is a folklore tradition involving the Yule Lads, mischievous creatures who visit children over the 13 nights leading up to Christmas. Each Yule Lad has a distinct personality and is known for playing pranks or leaving gifts in shoes left by children Read: Christmas 2023 Gift Ideas: Be the Santa for your loved ones and gift THESE useful things4. Gävle Goat (Sweden):In Gävle, Sweden, a giant straw goat is erected in the town square every year as a Christmas decoration. However, it has become a tradition for locals to try to burn down the Gävle Goat. Despite efforts to protect it, the goat is sometimes set ablaze by vandals.5. Kallikantzaroi (Greece)Greek tradition warns of Kallikantzaroi, mischievous goblins who are believed to emerge during the 12 days of Christmas to cause trouble time, December 25th became widely accepted as Jesus' birthday, leading to the global celebration of Christmas. The customs associated with the holiday, such as gift-giving and festive decorations, foster a spirit of togetherness and happiness, emphasizing values of joy, love, and goodwill across cultures.

