Dunki Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Film Mints Rs. 75 Cr In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring a stellar cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, has made a noteworthy mark at the Indian box office. The film, which witnessed a 25 percent growth on its crucial Saturday, has amassed a total of Rs 73 crores in Hindi over its initial three-day weekend.

On Day 3, 'Dunki' demonstrated a promising surge, netting Rs 25 crores, contributing to its overall success. Despite facing challenges like capacity constraints in metropolitan areas, the film's box office prospects appear favorable, with the cumulative collection reaching Rs 73 crores in just three days. However, the road ahead presents a considerable challenge for the Rajkumar Hirani-directed venture.

The film is expected to breach the Rs 100 crores mark on its fourth day, and industry insiders anticipate it to add another Rs 25 crores on Christmas day. The ultimate goal for 'Dunki' is to surpass Rs 150 crores by the conclusion of its extended first week, though the clash with 'Salaar' has impacted its commercial performance.

'Dunki' faces a crucial juncture as it heads into the post-Tuesday period, where sustained box office performance becomes imperative for long-term success. The film needs to demonstrate promise to ensure robust numbers, carrying it through the new year until the release of 'Fighter' on Republic Day weekend in 2024.

Internationally, 'Dunki' has exhibited commendable performance, garnering $5 million in the first two days. Projections suggest that it will reach $10 million during its extended four-day weekend. The film's overseas earnings through the new year will play a pivotal role in determining whether it can achieve a cumulative international gross of over $20 million.

The day-wise net Hindi collections of 'Dunki' in India are as follows:



Day 1: Rs 28 crores

Day 2: Rs 20 crores

Day 3: Rs 25 crores Total: Rs 73 crores nett in 3 days

'Dunki' revolves around four friends from a Punjab village who share a common dream of immigrating to England. Hindered by the lack of visas and tickets, their aspirations are kindled when a soldier named Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) promises to lead them to the land of their dreams.