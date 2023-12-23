Kerala CM's Gunman, Security Officer Among Five Named As Accused For Lathi-Charging Youth Congress Workers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman and security officers among five have been booked for assaulting Youth Congress activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas. An order was issued by the Alappuzha First Class Magistrate Court to file a case based on the petition by the KSU District President A.D. Thomas and Youth Congress State Secretary Ajay Jewel Kuriakose who were allegedly beaten up.



The Chief Minister's repeated response to the incident was that he did not see the gunman lathi-charging the Youth Congress activists who waved black flags at him.



Gunman Anil Kumar and security officers including S Sandeep and three others are the accused. Anil Kumar and Sandeep are accused number one and two respectively.



The FIR states that after being subdued by police, the two accused attacked Youth Congress workers Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and AD Thomas at the traffic signal

next to the General Hospital on December 15 at around 4 p.m. On the roadside, the two were protesting against the CM. The FIR also stated the first accused jumped out of the police car that was following the CM's car and

assaulted the Youth Congress activists with a lathi.

Sandeep, travelling in the car behind Anil, also used a lathi to assault the activists.

Ajay and Thomas sustained serious injuries to their heads and hands.



The police will record the detailed statement of those who were beaten up in the incident today. They will also be asked to produce evidence. After this notice will be issued to the accused including the gunman Anil. The police said they did not need special permission from the government to interrogate them.

