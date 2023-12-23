UP Board Amends Subjects, Gender Codes Of 10K Students

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Dec 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has amended subjects and gender codes of 10,846 candidates appearing in the high school and intermediate examination 2024.

The board had invited offline applications from district inspectors of schools till December 20 through regional offices of Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur for amending any errors detected in subjects or genders of students, set to appear in the UP Board's high school and intermediate examination-2024, uploaded on the designated portal by the schools concerned.

Officials said the details of 5,002 high school candidates (3,610 subjects and 1,392 gender codes) have been amended.

Similarly, changes in the details of 5,844 (4,524 subjects and 1,320 gender codes) candidates of intermediate have been approved.

Cases of amendment in the details of the candidates were sought by calling DIoS office and schools from the regional offices.

Earlier, despite being given three chances, principals of all schools had demanded revision of the details of the candidates.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla has already made it clear that no more amendments will be made now. Despite this, if there is a demand for amendment in the details from any candidate/institution level, the principal will be held responsible for the same.

Now, action will be taken against the concerned as per rules and mandate. In previous years, the board had to face a lot of trouble if there was an error related to a subject or a gender code.

To avoid problems, this time the board has already completed the process of rectification of errors.

As per the exam schedule declared by the board, the high school and intermediate examinations-2024 are set to start together on February 22 and conclude on March 9. Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board high school and intermediate exams-2024.

--IANS

amita/dpb