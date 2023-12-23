Woman Shot At During Robbery In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 24 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman suffered a bullet injury in an alleged case of robbery at her home in Sushant Golf City police station area.

The victim Anshu Kumari of sector-A Vijayanagar Nilmatha was shot at by the miscreant under her left arm.

She is undergoing treatment at the Army Command Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

Additional DCP south zone Shashank Singh said four teams have been formed to nab the accused and the teams were conducting raids.

According to police, the victim's husband Monu Chaubey works as an attendant in Command Hospital while his father, a retired Army jawan, is deployed as a security guard in a government office in Hazratganj.

The miscreant entered their house after scaling the roof and then entered her room and trained a gun on Anshu. He forced the victim to give away her ornaments and later shot at her. At the time of the incident neither Monu nor his father were at home.

During police investigation, a person was seen climbing onto the roof at 2.13 a.m. in a nearby CCTV footage.

The victim claimed that the miscreant looted all ornaments.

The police are also collecting call details of all family members and things will be clear once the information is out.

Sources said the couple was not on good terms and a divorce case is pending in court. Earlier too, on Anshu's complaint Monu was arrested for disturbing peace.

--IANS

amita/dpb