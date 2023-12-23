Terrorists Kill Retired J&K Police Officer While Calling 'Azan' In Mosque

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) Terrorists shot and killed a retired senior police officer on Sunday when he was calling the 'Azan' from the mosque in J&K's Baramulla district.

Police said that terrorists fired at and injured retired senior police officer, Mohd Shafi in Gantmulla Sheeri in the district when he was calling the 'Azan' (Calling Muslims to prayers) at the mosque.

“He succumbed to injuries.

“The area has been surrounded for searches and to nab the assailants,” police said.

