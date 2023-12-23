Yogi Govt To Buy 804 Inflatable Boats For 22 Flood Prone Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to purchase 804 inflatable boats for 22 flood-prone districts of Uttar Pradesh, in order to improve its response capabilities during floods.

A government spokesperson said the inflatable boats will be bought at a cost of Rs 80.4 crore and will cater to the needs of 2,412 villages located in the basins of the Ghaghra, Saryu, Rapti and Sharda rivers.

“During the intensive mapping of the entire state, carried out by the state government through satellite regarding floods and water-logging, it was found that 2,412 villages situated in the basin of Ghaghra Saryu, Rapti and Sharda rivers in the state are prominently flood-prone. Areas where floods have been a recurring issue in the last seven to 10 years, were specifically marked during the mapping exercise,” said relief commissioner G.S. Naveen.

During the mapping, he added, it was found necessary to be prepared for flooding in these villages, which are spread over an area of 1,500 km, to deal with floods and minimise loss of lives.

It has been decided to have one boat between approximately three villages. The official said that in order to reduce response time during an emergency, only locals will operate these boats and the government will remunerate them accordingly.

Rahat Emergency Project director Aditi Umrao said the process of purchasing boats will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, 400 boats will be purchased for six districts, including Ballia, Balrampur, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur and Bhadohi, while in the second phase, 404 boats will be purchased for the remaining 16 districts.

An SDRF officer will be nominated as a technical member in the committee for the purchase of boats. The tender will be floated by the relief commissioner's office.

The specification for purchasing these boats will be obtained from the National Disaster Management Authority, the Coast Guard and the NDRF.

Responsibility for maintenance of these boats will be given to the respective Lekhpals. Training will be provided by the National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard.

These 'aapada mitras' will be given a daily honorarium as per the mandate of the labour department for operating the boats during floods.

