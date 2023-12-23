Azam Khan, Son Acquitted In Criminal Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 24 (IANS) The MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has acquitted senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his son Abdullah and two others in a criminal case filed by his neighbour in 2019.

Azam is lodged in Sitapur jail while his son was sent to Hardoi district jail after they were convicted in a fake date of birth certificate case. The judgment in that case was delivered on October 18 this year.

On the case in which the two were acquitted, District government counsel (DGC) Amit Saxena said,“The case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 386 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (house trespass) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against Azam, Abdullah and local residents Shareef Ahmad and Bilal Khan on the complaint of one Mohammed Ahmad.

"Police had filed a charge sheet against the four in the court.

"All the accused were granted bail earlier.

"In all, seven witnesses were presented before the court by additional DGC Seema Rana."

Azam and Abdullah were produced in the court under heavy police security where ADJ Vijay Kumar (special judge EC Act and MP/MLA) acquitted the four accused on Saturday.

