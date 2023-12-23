Generational Equity Advises Denille Industries In Its Sale To Private Investor Group

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Denille Industries to a Private Investor Group. The transaction closed June 16, 2023.





Denille Industries (dba Auburn Rentals – AUB), located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is a temporary oilfield workforce housing rental Company serving oil and gas companies in Canada. AUB manufactures its fleet of wellsite trailers for rent and is also an authorized dealer of Cargo King and Mirage utility trailers. AUB serves oil & gas businesses primarily in Western Canada including Alberta and British Columbia.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Ted Rattenberry , with support from Senior Vice President, M&A Amy Wall closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with AUB.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity , Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors , Generational Consulting Group , and DealForce are part of the Generational Group , which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, wealth management and digital services.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row , Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020 , and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year . The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit or the Generational Equity press room .

Contacts

Carl Doerksen



972-342-0968



...

The post Generational Equity Advises Denille Industries in its Sale to Private Investor Group appeared first on Caribbean News Global .