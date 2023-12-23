Great Day Improvements Acquires Home Performance Alliance®, Expanding Its Offerings To Florida Market

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) National leading home improvement company grows its presence in third-largest marketplace, while also expanding product portfolio with an innovative roofing solution

MACEDONIA, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition -Great Day Improvements , LLC, a direct-to-consumer home remodeling company at the forefront of the industry, is continuing to expand its family of brands with the addition of Florida-based Home Performance Alliance (HPA). HPA supplies homeowners' solutions to their extreme weather conditions and remodeling needs across window replacement, bath remodels and a new offering for Great Day Improvements with high-performance roofing solutions.









This latest acquisition further diversifies Great Day Improvements' offerings for consumers and contributes to the company's continued organic expansion of its current portfolio of brands, with the company adding over 40 locations in 2023. The strategic expansion reflects Great Day Improvements' commitment to providing exceptional home improvement solutions suitable for all environments.

“HPA is a perfect fit for our long-term growth goals, as they've helped homeowners with customized remodeling solutions for a decade. With Great Day Improvements built on a foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, they share our values and business model,” said Michael Hoy, CEO of Great Day Improvements.“This spirit continues to drive our growth and we are thrilled to partner with like-minded organizations like HPA.”

This year, Great Day Improvements jumped to No. 3 nationally on Qualified Remodeler's 2023 annual HIP 200 list of top Home Improvement Pro companies. And with this growth, the acquisition will also give Great Day Improvements' over 3,000 employees more opportunities for growth within the organization, showing the company's long-term commitment to empowering their employees' career path.

“HPA experienced incredible growth in its first decade, and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of that success and of the incredible team we have at HPA,” said Gary Delia, CEO and founder of HPA.“I'm excited about what the future holds as we embark on this new partnership with Great Day Improvements and work to help even more homeowners meet their remodeling goals.”

Delia will be collaborating closely with the Great Day Improvements leadership team ultimately reporting to Michael Hoy and providing strategic direction and insight for continued growth as HPA joins the Great Day organization. Carolyn Resar, EVP of Integration at Great Day Improvements, will oversee the seamless onboarding of HPA, reporting to Drew Weinfurtner, president and COO.

With this latest addition to its already impressive family of renown brands, including Patio Enclosures® , Champion Windows and Home Exteriors® , Universal Windows Direct® , Apex Energy Solutions® , Stanek Windows® , Hartshorn Custom Contracting , Your Home Improvement Company , K-Designers ® and The Bath Authority , Great Day Improvements is poised to solidify its position as a market leader while maintaining its unwavering dedication to delivering quality service to homeowners nationwide.

Learn more about Great Day Improvements and its family of brands at greatdayimprovements .

About Great Day Improvements, LLC

Headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, Great Day Improvements is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of premium home improvement products. Great Day's family of brands includes Patio Enclosures® , Champion Windows and Home Exteriors® , Universal Windows Direct® , Apex Energy Solutions® , Stanek Windows® , Hartshorn Custom Contracting , Your Home Improvement Company , K-Designers and The Bath Authority . Great Day has an expanding workforce of over 3,000 employees across 102 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. The company has been ranked as the fifth-largest home improvement company in the nation according to Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 list and is among the fastest-growing private companies for a second consecutive year.

