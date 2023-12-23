Improving Air Quality: Kashmir's Brick Kilns Shift To Cleaner Technology

According to the officials, this shift signifies more than just a technological upgrade; it reflects a conscientious effort to tackle environmental concerns.

“The adoption of zig zag technology in these brick kilns is proving instrumental in curbing particulate matter emissions, thereby contributing to a significant reduction in overall pollution levels,” J.N. Sharma, Environmental Engineer, J&K State Pollution Control Board (JKSPCB) said.

Sharma further said that the technology has been recommended by the Central Pollution Control Board, Government of India and approximately 25 percent of the brick kiln owners in J&K have already transitioned to this technology.“However, the remaining kiln owners have been given a one-year time period to switch to the new technology,” Sharma told Kashmir Observer.

Bashir Wani, a scientist at J&K State Pollution Control Board & District officer Anantnag also said,“New guidelines set by the government order brick kiln owners to shift to this technology. As the day progresses more and more people are bound to opt for this technology.”

“Out of 54 brick kilns in Anantnag, around 10 brick kilns owners have adapted this technology” Wani added.

Mohammad Yusuf, a brick kiln owner in South Kashmir's Achabal village, voluntarily adopted a zig-zag brick kiln in compliance with the Government of India's directives.“I dismantled my old kiln and constructed a new one. I shifted to cleaner technology to make the environment better by reducing harmful emissions,” Mohammad Yusuf said.

“In traditional kilns, anything combustible, from torn old shoes to animal feces, is burnt, causing immense pollution. In the zig-zag method, only powdered coal less than 4mm thick is used, ensuring complete combustion and producing higher-quality bricks,” he said.

A 2022 study titled 'Air Pollutant Emissions in the Pristine Kashmir Valley from the Brick Kilns' found that an increase in the number of brick kilns has given rise to the surplus gathering of contaminants in the atmosphere, creating air quality issues. Brick kilns in Kashmir, like other parts of the country, were using Fixed Chimney Bulls Trench Kiln (FCBTK) that emits black soot, causing heavy air pollution.



In February, last year the Union Environment Ministry had made it mandatory for the brick-kilns to convert to the eco-friendly zigzag technology. As per the Environment (Protection) Amendment Rules 2022. All new brick kilns shall be allowed only with zig-zag technology or vertical shaft or use of piped natural gas as fuel in brick making.

Zig zag technology introduces a zig zag pattern in the kiln's firing system. This design allows for a more controlled airflow, optimizing the combustion process that helps in achieving better heat distribution, resulting in increased energy efficiency and reduced emissions.

A research by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) found that the technology reduces coal consumption by 20 per cent, carbon emissions by 40-60 percent, produces more A-grade bricks and brick production can be enhanced as well.

Dr Bilqees Ara, a senior scientist at Pollution Control Board, Srinagar said that the technology, when operated according to Standard Operation Procedure (SOP), meets the existing emission standard of 750 mg per cubic metre.“Local communities are witnessing a positive shift as switching over to Zig Zag technology not only avoids deterioration of air quality but also creates employment opportunities through the installation and maintenance of these upgraded kilns,” Dr Bilqees said.

