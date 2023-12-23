UP Cop Held For Sexually Assaulting Woman

(MENAFN- IANS) Aurraiya, Dec 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh's Auraiyya police have arrested a Sub-Inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over the past three years.

Police identified the accused as Mukesh Kumar, 28, who was the investigating officer in a dowry harassment case filed by the woman in 2020 against her husband and in-laws.

Superintendent of Police (Auraiyya) Charu Nigam suspended Kumar and said:“The accused has been booked on rape charges. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and further investigations are underway.”

--IANS

amita/sha