UP Cop Held For Sexually Assaulting Woman

(MENAFN- IANS) Aurraiya, Dec 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh's Auraiyya police have arrested a Sub-Inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over the past three years.
Police identified the accused as Mukesh Kumar, 28, who was the investigating officer in a dowry harassment case filed by the woman in 2020 against her husband and in-laws.
Superintendent of Police (Auraiyya) Charu Nigam suspended Kumar and said:“The accused has been booked on rape charges. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and further investigations are underway.”
--IANS
amita/sha
MENAFN23122023000231011071ID1107652100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.