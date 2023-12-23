Egyptian, Iranian Presidents Held Rare Phone Talks On Ties, Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 24 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi yesterday, when they discussed ties between the two countries, as well as, the situation in the Gaza Strip, said the Egyptian presidency in a statement.

“The two presidents followed up on discussions to address the outstanding issues between the two countries,” it added.

Raisi congratulated Sisi on his recent re-election as Egyptian president, according to the statement.

“The phone call also tackled developments in the Gaza Strip,” said the Egyptian presidency.

Raisi said, Iran was ready to provide all its capacities to stop the killing and send aid to the Palestinians, Iranian state TV reported, adding that, it was the first time the two presidents had spoken by phone.

Iran and Egypt severed diplomatic relations in 1980, as Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, and hosted the deposed Iranian shah, following the Islamic revolution in Iran, the same year.

In 2023, following the China-brokered Saudi-Iran reconciliation deal, Egypt and Iran engaged in Oman-mediated rounds of talks, aimed at restoring ties. Both countries have announced a willingness to mend bilateral ties by settling differences on certain issues.

Sisi and Raisi held their first meeting in Riyadh in Nov, on the sidelines of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit to end the Gaza conflict.– NNN-MENA

