Iran Hosted Int'l Conference In Support Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Dec 24 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran hosted here, an international conference, to rally support for the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, yesterday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, in a statement.

The one-day Tehran International Conference on Palestine, aimed to lift the blockade of Gaza and ensure more humanitarian aid for the coastal territory, said the statement.

The conference, as part of Iran's diplomatic efforts to back the Palestinians, was attended by officials, political, religious, media figures and scholars from more than 50 countries, the statement added.

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, speaking at the conference, accused the United States of being the“first and biggest violator of democracy in the world,” and urged it not to“draw up plans for the future of Gaza, as the future of this region will be determined by its people and legal government,” according to the statement.

Raisi denounced the“global hegemonic system” for violating human rights in Gaza, expressing regret for the deaths of many Palestinian civilians, including children and women, and the destruction of many homes in the war-torn enclave, over recent weeks.

In a separate event yesterday, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, criticised the U.S. vetos of several UN Security Council resolutions, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza as a“shameless move and complicit” with Israel, in its bombardments of civilians in Gaza, according to a statement published on his website.

The Iranian leader called again on Muslim countries, to stop exports of commodities, oil and fuel to the Israeli regime.

The Zionist regime has been waging a large-scale conflict against Hamas in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, where more than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed.– NNN-IRNA

