Libya's PM Vows To Hand Over Power Only Through Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TRIPOLI, Dec 24 (NNN-LANA) – Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah, said yesterday that, he will only transfer power through elections.

Speaking at an event in the capital, Tripoli, Dbeibah said, he would hand over office to“those who deserve it” and let the Libyan people decide through elections.

“We would like to establish a constitutional basis for the elections. My job in the government is to support the High National Elections Commission and secure the ballot boxes,” Dbeibah added.

Dbeibeh took office in Feb, 2021, appointed through the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, with the expectation to serve until the initially planned elections on Dec 24, 2021, which were later postponed, due to disputes over the legal framework and the eligibility of candidates.

In Oct, the Eastern-based parliament passed laws for presidential and parliamentary elections, but the Tripoli-based High Council of State rejected them, and withdrew from a joint committee that was tasked with drafting the legislation for the vote.– NNN-LANA

