Kherson Regional Defense Council Enhances Checks At Checkpoints

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Defense Council has decided to enhance checks at checkpoints, especially during the holiday season.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"I chaired a regular meeting of the Kherson Regional Defense Council. Mobilization, security and defense of the region were the main issues... The Defense Council decided to increase checks at checkpoints, especially during holidays. This decision was made for the safety of Kherson region's residents," the governor wrote.
He also stressed that work is underway to equip the defense lines of Kherson region; fortifications are being built.
As reported, Kherson region is under Russian constant shelling. The enemy kills and injures civilians and destroys civilian and infrastructure facilities almost every day.
Photos:
Oleksandr Prokudin , Telegram
