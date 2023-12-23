Russian Strike Damages Kherson Clinic, Critical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops on Saturday evening shelled the critical infrastructure in Kherson, as a result of which the gas main was damaged, as well as a medical facility.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders hit Kerson's critical infrastructure. There was a leak in the gas transmission network. A fire broke out. One of the medical facilities also came under fire," said the administration chief.

As reported earlier, on Saturday evening, Russian troops once again shelled Kherson, as a result of which multiple fires broke out.

High-rise apartment blocks were affected by Russian shelling.