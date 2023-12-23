Russian Strike Damages Kherson Clinic, Critical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops on Saturday evening shelled the critical infrastructure in Kherson, as a result of which the gas main was damaged, as well as a medical facility.
That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The invaders hit Kerson's critical infrastructure. There was a leak in the gas transmission network. A fire broke out. One of the medical facilities also came under fire," said the administration chief. Read also:
Fires break out as enemy shells neighborhoods in Kherson
As reported earlier, on Saturday evening, Russian troops once again shelled Kherson, as a result of which multiple fires broke out.
High-rise apartment blocks were affected by Russian shelling.
MENAFN23122023000193011044ID1107651935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.