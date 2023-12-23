National Resistance Training Center For Civilians To Be Set Up In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Kharkiv region will launch the Center for National Resistance Training Center for the Population as regional deputies adopted the relevant decision on December 23.

The Regional Council's press service reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

“Deputies approved the decision 'On the establishment of the municipal institution 'Regional Center for National Resistance Training at the Kharkiv Regional Council,'” the report said.

It is noted that the Center will perform "broad informational, educational, awareness, and explanatory work in various forms", which will contribute to the formation of national consciousness, an active public position, and foster respect for the state language and state symbols of Ukraine, its national, historical, and cultural values.

The regional council notes that the Center will organize and run theoretical and practical classes for the population to acquire the skills necessary for defending the country.

"Basic training is provided for people who have reached the age of 18. Combatants, military personnel, and skilled and respected officers will work in the facility. A combined military curriculum will be implemented," said Andriy Pozhidayev, director at the department of defense, mobilization work and interaction with law enforcement agencies at the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

As reported, Kharkiv region's authorities adopted the Program for the Support of Ukraine's Defenders and their Families for 2024-2028.