Five Civilians Injured As Russia Shells Kherson

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army hit Kherson. Five people were injured. Three residents of Kherson, 78, 68 and 63 years of age, all were treated on the spot by doctors. Two men, 21 and 39 years old, were hospitalized. Medics assess their condition as moderate," said Prokudin.

As reported earlier, Russian troops shelled Kherson once again in the afternoon and evening of December 23, which resulting in multiple fires. Subsequently, the local administration said a gas main was damaged and a medical facility was affected.