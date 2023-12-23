Zelensky Awards Defenders From Several Brigades

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine conferred state awards on the soldiers from several brigades who defend Ukraine in different sectors of the front line.

He said this in an evening video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"And, of course, our warriors. Combat brigades on all fronts, from Kharkiv to Kherson. At the border – those who defend against Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, those who eliminate Shahed drones, and those who hold our frontlines. I thank each and every one of you!" said the president.

Separately, the head of state praised the fighters from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade - Soldier Vasyl Polishchuk and Sergeant Oleg Bernadskyi – for their efficiency and exemplary courage, as well as the marksman from the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, Soldier Oleksiy Kopytsa, who is currently fighting in the Avdiivka sector, having performed heroically in Ukraine's south.

Zelensky thanked the warrior from the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, Senior Soldier Ivan Kireev "for the Cossack courage and for saving his brothers-in-arms", and the fighters from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade - Soldier Yevhen Lysovenko and Senior Sergeant Kostiantyn Volokonsky. "Thank you, guys, for your resolve and actions that save the lives of your comrades!" said the president.

The head of state also expressed gratitude to Soldier Mykhailo Karpiuk, Senior Soldier Volodymyr Lebedev, and Senior Lieutenant Oleh Kryvenko from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade. "Guys, the tank crew, thank you for successfully destroying the occupiers and for being a strong team! Well done!" emphasized Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 57 combat clashes took place on the front during the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Photo: President's Office