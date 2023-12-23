Ukraine Downs Four Russian Drones Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, air defenses were activated on Saturday, destroying four incoming enemy drones.
That's according to Serhiy Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
This evening, air defense forces intercepted four drones. One each in the Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts. Two more - in Sinelnyky district," he wrote. Read also:
Earlier it was reported that during the day, an enemy missile was shot down in the Dnipro district and two UAVs were downed over the Kryvyi Rih district.
