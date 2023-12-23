Ukraine Downs Four Russian Drones Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, air defenses were activated on Saturday, destroying four incoming enemy drones.

That's according to Serhiy Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

This evening, air defense forces intercepted four drones. One each in the Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts. Two more - in Sinelnyky district," he wrote.

Five civilians injured as Russia shells

Earlier it was reported that during the day, an enemy missile was shot down in the Dnipro district and two UAVs were downed over the Kryvyi Rih district.