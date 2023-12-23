Zaporizhzhia City Council Allocates UAH 200M For Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia City Council approved the city budget for 2024, with UAH 200 million for the defense program.

Anatoliy Kurtiev, acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, announced this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

"Next year's budget is focused on wartime challenges. It provides [UAH] 200 million for the defense program (including [UAH] 50 million for drones for the military). About [UAH] 42 million is envisaged for financial assistance to people who lost their homes as a result of missile strikes," he wrote.

Almost UAH 296 million more is envisaged for the reserve fund, which, in particular, will be used to eliminate the possible consequences of enemy shelling. In total, the budget provides UAH 800 million for wartime challenges.

Border guard officers show enemy position crushed insector

It is noted that the main financial document of the city provides almost UAH 1.9 billion to ensure the city's vital activity.

As earlier reported, the Zaporizhzhia city budget envisaged UAH 100 million for the defense program for 2023.