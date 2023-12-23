Last French Soldier Leaves Niger

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The military council, the de facto ruler, of Niger said the French troops have completed pullout from Niger on Saturday after 10-year military presence in Sahel region.

The declaration comes one day after France closed its embassy in Niamey, citing inability of the diplomats to discharge their mission in the West African landlocked country.

The French forces have ended their disengagement process in the Sahel, Nigerien Lt. Salim Ibrahim told reporters.

During the disengagement process, the France has conducted 145 sorties and organized 15 convoys to pull out its 1,500-strong force, he noted.

Lt. Ibrahim added that a function will be held at Niamey airbase tomorrow to mark the end of the French military presence in the Sahel region. (end)

