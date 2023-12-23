Saudi Arabia Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution (2720) which demands immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza Strip.

The Resolution prepares the ground for a durable cessation of hostilities; it is a significant step in the right direction towards providing protection for the civilians in Gaza, a statement from the Ministry said on Saturday.

The international community must shoulder their responsibility for putting an immediate end to the atrocities being committed systematically by the Israeli occupation authorities against armless civilians in Gaza, according to the statement.

The Resolution, brought to the UNSC by the United Arab Emirates, was passed yesterday by 13 votes with two abstentions by the US and Russia. (end)

rg









MENAFN23122023000071011013ID1107651915