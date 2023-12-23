Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Air traffic is back to normal at Kuwait International Airport after a flock of birds near a runway forced brief delay of some takeoffs and landings.
ADEN -- KRCS delegation inaugurates medical center in Taiz Governorate, southwest Yemen.
RIYADH -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the UN Security Council Resolution which demands immediate and unhindered delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza Strip.
ADEN -- UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg says the Yemeni adversaries agreed some measures that would lead to a nationwide ceasefire.
NEW YORK -- Members of the UN Security Council are alarmed at the spreading violence and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan.
ALGIERS -- The Nigerien military council announces end of France's 10-year military presence in Sahel. (end) gb
MENAFN23122023000071011013ID1107651913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.