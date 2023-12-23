Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Air traffic is back to normal at Kuwait International Airport after a flock of birds near a runway forced brief delay of some takeoffs and landings.

ADEN -- KRCS delegation inaugurates medical center in Taiz Governorate, southwest Yemen.

RIYADH -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the UN Security Council Resolution which demands immediate and unhindered delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza Strip.

ADEN -- UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg says the Yemeni adversaries agreed some measures that would lead to a nationwide ceasefire.

NEW YORK -- Members of the UN Security Council are alarmed at the spreading violence and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan.

ALGIERS -- The Nigerien military council announces end of France's 10-year military presence in Sahel.