Brazil Leads In Global Dengue Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023 Brazil reported the highest number of dengue cases globally, reaching 2.9 million, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



These cases form over half of the 5 million global total. Recently, the WH highlighted dengue's spread to previously unaffected countries.



Climate change is an important factor in this increase. It lets the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads dengue , survive in new areas.



However, experts also cite urbanization and health infrastructure as key causes.



Globally, there have been over 5 million dengue infections and 5,000 deaths. Most of these, 80%, occurred in the Americas.







Brazil, Peru, and Mexico reported the highest numbers. In Brazil, 1,474 cases were severe. Countries like France, Italy, and Spain report local cases, too.



AdaptaBrasil, a climate monitoring platform, notes climate change's role in dengue spread.



It also points out urban factors and standing water issues. The platform warns of increased Zika and chikungunya risks due to these changes.

Background

Dengue fever presents a growing global health concern. This brief summarizes the spread and challenges of dengue across key affected regions.

Asia - The Persistent Hotspot:

Countries like India, Thailand, and the Philippines face high dengue cases due to warm climates and dense populations. Efforts to combat this are ongoing.

Latin America - Rising Alarms:

Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia see surges in dengue cases, stressing health systems. This section explores infection rates and regional control measures.

Africa - Emerging Concerns:

Increasing dengue cases in countries like Kenya and Nigeria pose new challenges. Climate change and urbanization contribute to this rise.

North America - Sporadic Increases:

The southern United States and Mexico report rising dengue cases. Travel and trade introduce the virus, prompting local prevention strategies.

Europe - New Frontiers:

Southern European countries now report dengue cases, showing the disease's expanding reach. Responses and monitoring efforts are underway.



Dengue's spread is a complex issue needing international cooperation and robust public health strategies. Continued focus on research and prevention is crucial.







