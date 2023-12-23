Chile-China: Advancing Antarctic Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A couple of days ago, the Chilean Antarctic Institute and the Chinese Arctic and Antarctic Administration renewed their Memorandum of Understanding.



This update in Santiago, attended by key officials from both countries, highlighted their ongoing partnership.



The renewal during President Boric's China visit signifies a deeper relationship adhering to the Antarctic Treaty's principles.



Since 1970, Chile has been a pivotal South American ally for China, emphasizing environmental and oceanic conservation.



This partnership's foundation was laid in 2010, focusing on Antarctic education, environmental information sharing, and joint scientific endeavors.



China's logistical use of Punta Arenas, Chile, for Antarctic expeditions illustrates the practical benefits of this alliance.



This updated agreement is a part of a wider international effort involving various countries, crucial for understanding climate change and environmental preservation.







Perspectives from international environmental groups and policy experts are vital, as these collaborations have global ramifications beyond bilateral interests.



Recognizing diverse viewpoints and the global importance of Antarctic research clarifies the agreements' geopolitical and environmental impacts.



Essentially, the Chile-China Antarctic pact marks a major step in worldwide scientific and environmental collaboration.



This partnership serves as a model for international cooperation, essential in tackling global challenges like climate change.

Background

Chile collaborates with various nations on Antarctic cooperation.



In August 2023, Chilean Navy Special Forces and the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group joined for Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) training.



They conducted this as part of the Estrella Austral 2023 exercise in the Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica region.



Together with Chile's Lientur Commandos and Andean Hunters, they operated from Punta Arenas aiming to bolster interoperability in the crucial Antarctic area.

