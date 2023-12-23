The Resilient World Of Books

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Contrary to early forecasts, physical book sales are thriving, with the global paper book market expected to attract around 1.87 billion readers by 2027.



In 2022 alone, the U.S. sold 788.7 million print units, showcasing a strong preference for physical copies.



Simultaneously, e-books continue to grow, with an average annual increase of 3.52% since 2017.



Projections indicate they will generate over $13.72 billion in 2023.



By 2027, e-books could represent over 17.27% of global book sales , with an estimated market value of $15.29 billion.



However, the book market has seen recent fluctuations. The first half of 2023 witnessed a 2.7% decline, following a 6.6% drop from the previous year.



This trend reflects the market's sensitivity to various external factors like economic conditions and consumer habits.







Amazon plays a pivotal role in the e-book market, commanding an 83% share by 2022.



Its Kindle Unlimited service boasts over 5 million subscribers, highlighting the significant demand for digital reading.



This scenario doesn't depict a battle between print and digital but rather an evolving landscape where both formats thrive.



While e-books offer convenience and adaptability, print books provide a tactile experience cherished by many.



Instead of one replacing the other, they cater to diverse reader preferences, ensuring a dynamic and resilient book market.

