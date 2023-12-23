Petrobras Resumes Equatorial Margin Oil Exploration After Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras, the Brazilian state-owned oil company, has restarted drilling in Rio Grande do Norte, marking the resumption of oil and gas exploration in the Equatorial Margin.



This comes after facing challenges from the Ministry of Environment, resulting in a public dispute.



The Equatorial Margin , including the controversial Foz do Amazonas area, covers five basins from Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte.



Initially, Ibam denied exploration licenses in the Foz do Amazonas basin. However, Petrobras and Minister Alexandre Silveira advocated for authorization.



Petrobras aims to confirm the extension of an oil discovery made in 2014.







The company has obtained an operating license to drill two research wells in the Potiguar Basin, including the Anhangá well near the Pitu Oeste well.



Petrobras President Jean Paul Prates emphasizes its commitment to socio-economic development and national energy security.



They have allocated $3.1 billion for oil and gas research in the Equatorial Margin from 2024 to 2028.



This move has significant geopolitical implications, potentially boosting Brazil's energy independence and global influence as an energy producer.



Balancing economic benefits and environmental concerns is crucial. Collaboration between Ibama and Petrobras is necessary for sustainable solutions.



Petrobras resuming oil exploration in the Equatorial Margin is a crucial step for energy security and economic development, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

