Four Held For Brandishing Firearms At Marriage Function In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 24 (IANS) Bihar Police have arrested four persons for brandishing firearms at a marriage function in Vaishali district on Saturday.

The accused forcibly entered the marriage function venue and went near the DJ floor, where some women were dancing. The accused person started dancing with them and waved firearms.

Some guests recorded the video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

“We seriously took cognisance of the incident as soon as our team found the video on social media. We traced the locations of the accused persons and arrested them under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act,” said Ravi Rankan Kumar, SP of Vaishali.

“We have seized 4 countrymade pistols, 4 live cartridges, and a knife from their possession,” Kumar said.

The accused have been identified as Karan Mahto, Suraj Ram, Mithilesh Kumar Ram and Raushan Kumar Singh alias Chotu Singh. Raushan has a criminal record in the past, he added.

--IANS

ajk/sha