(Video) Defending Dissent: Resistance Units Rise To Confront Iranian Regime's Threats On PMOI Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Since 2017, Iran has been rocked by a series of major protests, fueled by a deep desire for change. The people of Iran have made their voices heard, demanding regime change and rejecting any compromise with the factions within the oppressive regime.

The Resistance Units work tirelessly to spread the message of resistance and rebellion within cities. They amplify the voices of Iranian Resistance leaders, commemorate the martyrs of Iran's revolution and keep the spirit of rebellion alive throughout the nation.

The spirit and determination of the Resistance Units reflect the indomitable spirit of the Iranian people. They stand as a beacon of hope, the spear tip of the organized resistance movement fighting for a brighter future, and they will prevails over oppression.

A Resistance Units member in Tehran, held a picture of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and a photo of him that called for regime leaders to present themselves at an international court“to answer for torture and executions and massacre in Iran.”

In face of a growing international wave of support for the Iranian people, driven by numerous domestic uprisings and four decades of organized Resistance, the regime's response has been to summon PMOI members by its judiciary, for its executions and torture.

In Tehran, one of Resistance Units marched in the hills and held a placard that read,“The head of the snake [Iran's regime] is the perpetrator of any crime.”

- MEKPARIS, FARANCE, December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The official website of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in an article wrote that since 2017, Iran has been rocked by a series of major protests, fueled by a deep desire for change. The people of Iran have made their voices heard, demanding regime change and rejecting any compromise with the factions within the oppressive regime.They refuse to return to the tyrannical rule of the Shah. Instead, they seek a new dawn, one where the Iranian people can determine their own destiny in a democratic republic.In the midst of this struggle, the Resistance Units have emerged as the vanguard and driving force for the protests and uprisings across Iran. The Resistance Units are a network of dedicated activists associated with the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran.From Tehran to Baluchestan, from Khuzestan to Azarbaijan, from Khorasan to Kurdistan, Isfahan to Fars, the Resistance Units operate in every city and town across Iran. Their activities are diverse and impactful.The Resistance Units work tirelessly to spread the message of resistance and rebellion within cities. They amplify the voices of Iranian Resistance leaders, commemorate the martyrs of Iran's revolution and keep the spirit of rebellion alive throughout the nation.During Iran's uprisings, the Resistance Units have played a pivotal role in organizing protests and preventing the regime's repressive forces from suppressing the voice of the people. They have become a beacon of hope, spreading the core message of Iran's revolution: the rejection of all forms of tyranny, whether it be the rule of the Shah or the mullahs.The impact of the Resistance Units' activities can be seen in the reactions by regime leaders and officials, who constantly warn about the role played by the PMOI in nationwide uprisings.In Baluchestan and Kurdistan, where the regime has exerted significant suppression over the Baluch and Kurdish people, the Resistance Units have been instrumental in organizing protests and providing a platform for their voices to be heard.In Tehran, the Resistance Units have been pivotal to break the regime's veil of repression, established through large contingent of security forces.During the 2022 protests, the spirit and message of the Resistance Units resonated throughout Iran. The youth and protesters targeted symbols of the regime, including banners of its leaders, repressive forces, and key officials such as the terrorist Qassem Soleimani.Despite facing a brutal wave of repression, the ranks of the Resistance Units have grown stronger. During the 2022 uprising, more than 3,000 members of the Resistance Units were arrested or went missing. At the same time, the regime increased pressure on relatives of PMOI members and the supporters of the PMOI inside its prisons.During the Free Iran 2023 Summit, the Resistance Units sent over 10,000 messages of support for the Iranian Resistance and the Ten-Point Plan of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.The Resistance Units continue their activities across Iran, undeterred by the regime's ruthless tactics. This is a movement that will not rest until freedom and the establishment of a democratic republic are achieved in Iran.The spirit and determination of the Resistance Units reflect the indomitable spirit of the Iranian people. They stand as a beacon of hope, the spear tip of the organized resistance movement fighting for a brighter future, where the will of the people prevails over oppression. The quest for freedom in Iran continues, fueled by the unwavering resolve of the Resistance Units.In fear of the growing popularity and activity of the Iranian Resistance, Iran's regime has been ratcheting up its repressive measures against dissidents, especially people who are associated with the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).Among these measures is the upcoming court case against more than 100 members of the PMOI and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) . The regime had publicized this court for several months and will start the hearings this week.Having failed to destroy Iran's Resistance movement and prevent the new generation to join the PMOI's cause, they are setting up another court case in hopes of causing fear in the public.However, not only has the regime's propaganda failed to dismay Iran's youths from gravitating toward the PMOI but it has steeled their resolve to be part of the movement to overthrow the religious fascism that has taken Iran hostage for its evil deeds.In their latest activities, the Resistance Units reiterated their commitment to the cause of the PMOI and its leadership.In Tehran, a group of Resistance Units marched in the hills and held a placard that read,“The head of the snake [Iran's regime] is the perpetrator of any crime.”Also in Tehran, a member of the Resistance Units held a picture of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi with the message:“The Resistance Units are the true representatives of the PMOI in the courts of Khamenei”Another Resistance Units member held a photo of Massoud Rajavi that called for regime leaders to present themselves at an international court“to answer for torture and executions and massacre and crimes against humanity.”In Kermanshah, the Resistance Units held placards with the message:“Resistance Units are the real lawyers of the PMOI.”In Mashhad, Resistance Units held a placard with the message:“Our real court is the court of the people inside our occupied country in our struggle against the hijackers of the sovereignty of the people.”Although the regime's threat of using the law against the Resistance may appear dubious, it is not entirely unexpected. Notably, 124 former world leaders and 3,600 lawmakers from 40 countries, including 29 parliamentary majorities and representing 61 parliaments, have jointly called for the prosecution and accountability of the regime's leadership for their crimes against humanity. These calls are specifically focused on the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.In face of a growing international wave of support for the Iranian people, driven by numerous domestic uprisings and four decades of organized Resistance, the regime's response has been to summon PMOI members by its judiciary, which is notorious worldwide for its executions and torture.However, the regime has never treated the PMOI according to the“law.” This is the same regime that executed PMOI supporters in the streets without as much as asking their names.This is the same regime whose former Supreme Leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa in 1988 stating that all members of the PMOI should be executed if they remain loyal to their beliefs.Then-Attorney General Abdul-Karim Mousavi Ardebili also declared in 1988 that there was no need to create files for the PMOI as their fate is already sealed. Mohammad Mohammadi Gilani, a so-called Sharia judge, also ordered,“You ought to execute the Mojahedin on the spot.”This regime has proven time and again that the only way to face it is through popular resistance. This is what the PMOI has done for the past four decades. And this is what the brave Resistance Units are doing in every corner of Iran today.

Shahin Gobadi

NCRI

+33 6 61 65 32 31

email us here

In their latest activities, the Resistance Units reiterated their commitment to the cause of the PMOI and its leadership.