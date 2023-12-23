Five More Israeli Soldiers Killed In Gaza: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 24 (IANS) Five more Israeli soldiers were killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday.

The latest casualties brought the IDF death toll from the ground operation against Hamas in Gaza since October 27 to 144.

The deceased were identified as Staff Sgt. Nir Rafael Kananian (20) hailing from Beit Keshet, Staff Sgt. Birhanu Kassie (20) from Beit Shemesh, Master Sgt. (res.) Shay Termin (26) from Rosh Pina, Warrant Officer (res.) Alexander Shpits (41) from Karmiel, and Cpt. Oshri Moshe Butzhak (22), resident of Haifa.

Kananian, Kassie, Termin, and Shpits were killed on Friday in southern Gaza, while Butzhak was killed on Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip.

--IANS

aal/sha